Flood-Hit Kerala Will Get Low Cost LPG Cylinders, Says Union Minister

All oil companies have been directed to distribute the connections immediately

Kerala | Posted by | Updated: August 31, 2018 00:16 IST
Kerala has been hit by worst floods in close to a century. (File)

New Delhi: 

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has approved a proposal to replace LPG cylinders, which were lost during the recent floods in Kerala, at a subsidised rate, a statement from the state Tourism Minister KJ Alphons' office said on Thursday.

Responding to a request made by the tourism minister, Mr Pradhan said those below the poverty line will be given an LPG connection for Rs 200 and the rest would be offered the same at Rs 1,200, the statement read. A regular LPG connection costs Rs 1,400.

All oil companies have been directed to distribute the connections immediately, the minister's office said.

