'Fishing Inquiries' By Central Agencies: Pinarayi Vijayan To PM Modi

The Kerala Chief Minister wrote to PM Modi on Wednesday (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, alleging that "fishing and roving probe(s)" by central agencies were targeting the state government and saying that such actions were against the interest of a "co-operative federal spirit".

The Chief Minister's letter was in reference to a probe into the smuggling of gold that subsequently resulted in multiple agencies inquiring into schemes like Life Mission and Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board, which is the state's flagship housing programme.

"Five months on, the source, or end use, of the the smuggled gold has not been unraveled," Mr Vijayan wrote, adding that the CBI had displayed "undue haste in filing FIR without procedural preliminary inquiry (and) neither was consent of state sought."

"The Enforcement Directorate has crossed all limits," he added, raising concerns over the manner in which the CEO of Life Mission was summoned.

The Chief Minister said the housing project had been funded by Red Crescent UAE, who had offered to build 140 houses (through contractors of their choice). "Life Mission only gave specifications to be followed and has no direct role in the project," he wrote.

Mr Vijayan also alleged an orchestrated campaign against the state, in cooperation with certain officials of the probe agencies, and cited examples of leaked confidential statements as proof.

"Inquiries should not become roving and fishing expeditions leading to total loss of credibility of central investigating agencies. This will only hamper development activities of the state. This is a serious governance issue and does not augur well in a democratic and federal polity," he wrote.

The Chief Minister's top official - Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran - appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday after a fourth summons.

He had skipped appearing before the probe agency three times. He was hospitalised for COVID-19 and related complications after each of the earlier summons.

Both the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) and the BJP have alleged Mr Raveendran did not honour those summons because of local body elections, which were held last week.

The ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) has denied that allegation.