Elephant Runs Amok At Kerala Temple, Mahout Pulled To Safety

The mahout, who was atop the elephant, had a miraculous escape as he was pulled to safety by local people from atop a gopuram by dropping a rope, visuals aired by television channels showed.

Kerala | | Updated: February 26, 2018 15:57 IST
The elephant went on a rampage reportedly after being attacked by another tusker next to it.

Kottayam:  A elephant ran amok during the annual festivities at the Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple in Kerala's Kottayam early this morning, but none was injured.

The incident occurred at 3 am this morning.

According to legend, Pandavas and sage Vyasa had offered worship at the temple.
 

