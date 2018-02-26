Elephant Runs Amok At Kerala Temple, Mahout Pulled To Safety The mahout, who was atop the elephant, had a miraculous escape as he was pulled to safety by local people from atop a gopuram by dropping a rope, visuals aired by television channels showed.

A elephant ran amok during the annual festivities at the Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple in Kerala's Kottayam early this morning, but none was injured.The mahout, who was atop the elephant, had a miraculous escape as he was pulled to safety by locals from atop a gopuram by dropping a rope, visuals aired by television channels showed.The incident occurred at 3 am this morning. The elephant went on a rampage reportedly after being attacked by another tusker next to it.According to legend, Pandavas and sage Vyasa had offered worship at the temple.