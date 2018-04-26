Decomposed Body With Severed Head Is Of Missing Latvian Woman: DNA Test A bone sample from Liga's body and her sister, Ilze Skromane's blood samples were tested at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Bio-Technology at Thiruvananthapuram. It was a 100 percent match.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Liga Skromane had gone missing from an ayurvedic centre in Kerala on March 14. Thiruvananthapuram: After a frantic search by her family and the police, the Latvian tourist who had gone missing for over a month from an Ayurvedic centre in Kerala, has been traced. The DNA samples of Liga Skromene have reportedly matched those of a body found near a mangrove forest at Thiruvallam. The body was found hanging upside down from a tree, with the head severed.



A bone sample from the woman's body and her sister, Ilze Skromane's blood samples were tested at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Bio-Technology at Thiruvananthapuram. It was a 100 percent match, according to sources.

The decomposed body of the woman was found hanging upside down from a tree in a forest on April 21. The decomposed body of the woman was found hanging upside down from a tree in a forest on April 21.

"The bone sample was taken from the body as the tissues had decomposed," the sources said. The report was apparently submitted to the sub-judicial magistrate's court in a sealed cover.



Although

Liga Skromene's sister and husband had launched a massive search on social media after she went missing



On March 14, Ilze Skromane had stepped out of the centre to shop for a few provisions. On her return, she found her sister to be missing. Ilze had stated Liga left without any money or identity cards.

Liga Skromene (left) had come to India with her sister Ilze Skromane in February this year.



Unable to find any clues, the Kerala police had then set up a special investigation team or SIT to locate Liga.









