Hungarian Tourist, Missing For 3 Weeks In Meghalaya, Found Dead

The body of a Hungarian tourist, who had been missing since March 29, was found in a decomposed state in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji, police sources told NDTV. The Meghalaya police had launched a search-and-rescue operation to find Zsolt Puskas.

After going missing for almost four days, the Hungarian Embassy alerted the local police on April 2, after which the cops launched a search operation along with Home Guards, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers.

His body, discovered in a partially decomposed state, was found in a remote, steep-sloped area, in the Ramdait village, along the route to Tyrna in Shella, in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji, suggesting a possible accidental fall.

Police sources informed that a probe revealed that Zsolt had checked into a hotel in Laitumkhrah at 3:45 AM on March 29 and checked out just hours later at 9:00 AM. He then boarded a local taxi, which dropped him at Mawsahew, near Sohra, by noon.

The Hungarian tourist was seen on CCTV

From there, he reportedly began a solo trek toward Mawkawir, with plans to reach Nongriat, carrying only a backpack and almost three weeks later, his body was found in the jungles of Ramdait village.