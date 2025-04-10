Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Hungarian Tourist, Missing For 3 Weeks In Meghalaya, Found Dead

After going missing for almost four days, the Hungarian Embassy alerted the local police on April 2, after which the cops launched a search operation along with Home Guards.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Hungarian Tourist, Missing For 3 Weeks In Meghalaya, Found Dead
His body, discovered in a partially decomposed state, was found in a remote, steep-sloped area.

The body of a Hungarian tourist, who had been missing since March 29, was found in a decomposed state in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji, police sources told NDTV. The Meghalaya police had launched a search-and-rescue operation to find Zsolt Puskas.

After going missing for almost four days, the Hungarian Embassy alerted the local police on April 2, after which the cops launched a search operation along with Home Guards, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers.

His body, discovered in a partially decomposed state, was found in a remote, steep-sloped area, in the Ramdait village, along the route to Tyrna in Shella, in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji, suggesting a possible accidental fall.

Police sources informed that a probe revealed that Zsolt had checked into a hotel in Laitumkhrah at 3:45 AM on March 29 and checked out just hours later at 9:00 AM. He then boarded a local taxi, which dropped him at Mawsahew, near Sohra, by noon.

Hungarian tourist seen on CCTV

The Hungarian tourist was seen on CCTV

From there, he reportedly began a solo trek toward Mawkawir, with plans to reach Nongriat, carrying only a backpack and almost three weeks later, his body was found in the jungles of Ramdait village.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Meghalaya, Missing Tourist, Hungarian Tourist
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now