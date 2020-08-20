Death Count In Kerala Landslide Goes Up To 63

Landslides occurred in Idukki district on August 7. (Representational)

The number of deaths in Kerala's Rajamala landslide rose to 63 on Thursday after a woman's body was found lying on the river bank at Poothakuzhi, 14 km away from the disaster site.

The incident occurred in Idukki district on August 7.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of those who have died in Rajamala landslide.

Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the landslide.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide.

While Mr Vijayan had announced an compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of those dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).