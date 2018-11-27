CPM Leader PK Sasi Suspended From Party Over Harassment Charge

PK Sasi has been suspended from primary party membership for six months.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator from Kerala PK Sasi has been suspended from the party after he was found guilty of "suggestive talks" with a young female party worker.

The decision was taken during the party state secretariat on Monday after an internal party committee probe found the MLA guilty based on certain phone records that were presented before the probe commission.

The MLA has been suspended from primary party membership for six months.

The complaint was given to CPM top leaders by one of youth wing leaders of the party who demanded action against the leader. The complainant has not forwarded the complaint to either the police or spoken to the media about it.

"The complaint was made by a young woman. She wanted justice from the party. There has been a probe into the allegations. It has been found that the senior leader has spoken with the concerned young woman in a manner not befitting a party leader. And action has been taken in a manner to set a precedence for all leaders in Kerala and even India," Left parliamentarian PK Sreemathy said.

On being asked if the case will be forwarded to the police she said, "I don't think the young woman will go to the police. She has full faith and confidence in the party", PK Sreemathy added.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, however, has demanded police action against PK Sasi. "Kerala police must take up a suo moto case against CPM MLA PK Sasi based on the party findings. It is not the party but police and court that should be deciding on misconduct allegations and delivering justice to women," Mr Chennithala said.