Court Refuses To Stop Arrest Of Kerala Top Cop's Daughter In Assault Case

A police driver had complained that he was hit on the back of his neck by her (Representational)

The Kerala High court today refused to stop the arrest of the Kerala police chief's daughter in an assault case filed against her by a police driver.

In her anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court, the police officer's daughter had sought for an interim order till the final ruling over her application requesting protection from arrest. Her bail plea will be heard next Thursday.

Rejecting the plea, the High Court said that the woman was "like any other person" and that no special privilege can be given to her.

A First Information Report or FIR has been filed against the woman after a police driver complained that he was hit on the back of his neck by her with her mobile while she was returning from her morning walk.

An FIR has also been filed against the driver based on the complaint of the woman. However, the court has stayed the arrest of the police driver.