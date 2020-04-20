Asked Centre For Special Flight To Bring Malayalis From Gulf: Kerala Chief Minister

Coronavirus: Kerala is making its way back into life, Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi said the state is willing to provide all help to people from the state who want to return from abroad, especially Gulf regions, if the centre is willing to make arrangements for a special flight for them.

"Lakhs of Malayalis are stranded abroad, especially in Gulf countries and want to return to their state. A large part of them are in Gulf countries. There are around 20 lakh, and most of them are people with not much income. During a pandemic, it's people like them who struggle more," Mr Vijayan said.

"The state has requested the Prime Minister for a special flight to bring back people who want to return to Kerala, especially from Gulf countries. If the centre takes responsibility to get them back to Kerala, whatever would be required to be done for them subsequently, will be taken care of by the state," the Chief Minister said.

"The state will ensure, keeping the guidelines of the Health Ministry in mind, that the returnees will be examined, placed in quarantine facility near airports and suspect cases will be taken to hospitals," Mr Vijayan said.

The issue was first raised by the Chief Minister during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

"We are already preparing facilities to quarantine two lakh people. If more people return, we are capable to ensure their safety and stay," Mr Vijayan added.

Kerala is making its way back into life, Mr Vijayan tweeted today after the central government, in a letter last night, took strong objection to relaxations in parts of the state from today, including the reopening of restaurants and bookshops, amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

"From today on, some areas will see relaxations. We are not past the danger and must remain cautious. The lockdown must have made some of our life skills rusty; take extra precaution. Wash hands. Wear masks. Social Distancing," the Kerala Chief Minister tweeted.

The state's decisions are a violation of the coronavirus lockdown, the Home Ministry said in its letter to Kerala.

