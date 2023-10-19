CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In All Buses In Kerala By October 31

CCTV cameras to be installed inside all buses in Kerala them by October 31 (Representational)

Transport buses, including those of the state-run KSRTC in Kerala, have to ensure CCTV cameras are installed inside them by October 31, the state government said today.

The cameras have to be installed at the front and rear of each bus, State Transport Minister Antony Raju told reporters.

Mr Raju said installation of the cameras would help to easily and quickly detect traffic rule violations inside and outside the bus.

The minister said there was a delay in implementing this initiative due to the time taken for procuring cameras for the thousands of buses, including those of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, plying in the state.

"In any case, the deadline of October 31 will not be extended. The cameras have to be installed in buses by then," he made it clear.

Besides that, from November 1 onwards all drivers and passengers seated in the front seat of heavy vehicles, including transport buses, have to mandatorily wear seat belts, the minister said.

Reacting to a query on the recent death of a couple whose two-wheeler got sandwiched between two private buses, the minister said if the operational timings of buses were the cause for such incidents, the same would be looked into.

He said that the respective RTOs would be asked to examine the matter and if required, modify the timings of the private buses.



