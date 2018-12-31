Bullet Parts Removed From Oman Teen's Brain After 8-Hour Surgery In Kochi

Abdul Qader, 17, was operated upon at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.(Representational)

Doctors at a private hospital in Kochi have removed parts of a bullet from the brain and chin of a teenager from Oman after an 8-hour surgery.

Abdul Qader Mohammed Hamed Al Alawi, 17, accidentally fired his gun at himself trying to kill a cat which attacked birds at his chicken farm in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, about 280 kilometers from Oman's capital Muscat on November 20. A part of the bullet remained inside his chin while another part pierced through his tongue and nose and landed in his brain.

Though the bullet parts inside his chin were partly removed in Oman, he was brought to Kochi's VPS Lakeshore Hospital on December 18 to remove the remaining bullet parts inside his chin and brain.

Dr Sudish Karunakaran, the hospital's Head of Neurosurgery, said the operation was done in two parts. First, they performed frontal craniotomy to open the skull. Later, a team of ENT and oral and maxillofacial surgeons removed the remaining bullet parts.

Abdul Qader said he was feeling better lot better after the surgery. "I was on ventilator support for four days after the surgery. I have fully recovered and ready for discharge," he was quoted as saying by the hospital.