BJP Leader VT Rema On Hunger Strike Over Sabarimala Shifted To Hospital

Mahila Morcha President VT Rema became the second woman leader to join the strike after BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran.

Kerala | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 18, 2019 14:43 IST
VT Rema, along with other BJP leaders, was sitting on protest outside the state secretariat.


Thiruvananthapuram: 

Kerala BJP leader VT Rema, who was on a hunger strike since 10 days over the Sabarimala issue, was today admitted to the hospital, reports news agency ANI. Ms Rema, along with other BJP leaders, was sitting on protest outside the state secretariat.

The BJP has been staging a strike since 40 days demanding withdrawal of restrictions imposed in Sabarimala and dropping of police cases against BJP and RSS workers who had taken part in the protest programmes. The party is also demanding action against police officers responsible for manhandling devotees during the ongoing pilgrimage season.

She joined the protest after party vice president PK Velayudhan faced medical issues and was shifted to a medical college.

(With Inputs From ANI)

