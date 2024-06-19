Kerala Influencer Dies By Suicide After Being Trolled Over Her Break-Up: Report

The teen's family has alleged that she was being trolled on Instagram

A popular social media influencer died by suicide in Kerala allegedly after being trolled online for breaking up with her boyfriend.

The teen, a Class 12 student, attempted suicide at her Thiruvananthapuram home last week. She died on Sunday while being treated at the hospital.

Her family has alleged that she was being trolled on Instagram for breaking up with her boyfriend - who is also an influencer.

Reports suggest she was being trolled by her ex-boyfriend's followers after their split.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is on.