Ambulance Catches Fire In Kerala, Patient Evacuated But Dies

A 108 service ambulance caught fire outside a hospital in Kerala on Wednesday and led to a chaotic

situation. The patient was being transported from Chambakkulam Hospital to Alappuzha Medical College and the ambulance was in front of Chambakkulam Hospital in Alappuzha when the incident occured reports news agency ANI.

The nurse was reportedly providing oxygen supply to the patient from a cylinder when a spark occurred and injured her. The patient, 66-year-old Mohanan Nair, was evacuated and immediately shifted to another vehicle, but he died on the way to the hospital. The nurse Saifuddin and driver Murukessan also managed to escape before the vehicle burst into flames. They both have sustained injuries and burns.

Police is trying to find the exact cause of the fire.



