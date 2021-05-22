After Kerala Drubbing, Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Leader Of Opposition

VD Satheesan replaces Ramesh Chennithala as Leader of Opposition

Weeks after the Congress faced a crushing defeat in Kerala, the party has chosen VD Satheesan as the new leader of opposition. The 56-year-old leader replaces Ramesh Chennithala.

The move comes amid growing calls of revamp across the Congress leadership in the state.

VD Satheesan's appointment to the post is being viewed as a beginning to the change.

Sources said elected representatives held one-on-one meetings with the Congress leadership in Delhi to discuss the overhaul.

VD Satheesan has won five times consecutively as a legislator. He rose through the Congress ranks from the Kerala Students Union, just like Ramesh Chennithala.

On Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister for a second time after guiding the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government to a historic second successive term in the April-May election. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) bucked the trend in the southern state that has seen a see-saw politics in the last four decades and has alternated between the Left and the United Democratic Front.

Pinarayi Vijayan is heading an all-new 20-member cabinet - including 12 from the CPM and four from the CPI - with no carry-over - apart from himself.

The alliance won 99 of 140 seats in this election, with the Congress-led UDF claiming 41 and the BJP failing to open its account.