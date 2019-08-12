72 Dead In Flood-Hit Kerala, Rain Predicted To Ease Up: 10 Points

Kerala floods: Seventy two people have died in the state in the last three days.

New Delhi: After days of downpour and landslides, the intensity of rain is likely to reduce in Kerala today if the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions hold true. For the first time in days, no red alert -- indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall -- has been sounded for any of the 14 districts in the state. At least 72 people have died over the last three days in Kerala -- which is yet to recover from the worst flood it faced in a century. Rahul Gandhi, who has been elected to parliament from Wayanad in Kerala, is camping in his constituency since Sunday. Today, he appealed to the people to provide relief materials to those hit by the devastating floods in his Lok Sabha constituency.