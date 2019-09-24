71.43% Voter Turnout Recorded In Pala Bypoll In Kerala: Report

Total of 13 candidates are contesting the Pala constituency in Kerala

An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls held at Pala constituency in Kerala on Monday.

"Out of a total of 179,107 voters, 127,939 people cast their votes. Of these 65,203 were males and 62,736 were females. 74.32% of the men voted and 68.65% of the women voted," read a press release from Kerala Information and Public Relations department.

Voting for bypolls in the Pala Assembly seat commenced on Monday at 176 polling booths spread across the constituency.

A total of 13 candidates are contesting, including Tom Jose of United Democratic Front, Mani C Kappan of Left Democratic Front and N Hari of National Democratic Alliance.

The bypolls was necessitated in Pala following the death of Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani in April this year.

Mr Mani represented Pala constituency for over 50 years.

Last month the Election Commission announced bypolls for four Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

