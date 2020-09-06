500 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized In Kerala

The ganja, kept concealed beneath other goods, was worth Rs 20 crore, said an official.

In one of the biggest haul of narcotics in Kerala, over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore were seized by Excise officials from a lorry at nearby Attingal and two people arrested in this connection.

Officials of the State Excise Enforcement Squad, acting on a tip off that some Mysuru based Keralites planned to transport the drug to Kerala, kept vigil on the state highway, stopped the National Permit truck and seized the consignment, Excise Circle Inspector T Anil Kumar told reporters.

The ganja, kept concealed beneath other goods, was worth Rs 20 crore and was one of the biggest seizures in the state, he said.

The two people arrested were from Punjab and Jharkhand, the department said in a release.

"We have solid information about those who dispatched this drug consignment to Kerala and also the details of those who were supposed to receive the drugs," it said.

Meanwhile, Excise minister T P Ramakrishnan congratulated the SEES team for the major haul and said the department would find out those who were behind it.

The SEES, the release said, had seized over 100 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 100 crore, 100 kg of ganja and 3,500 litres of spirit in the last one year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)