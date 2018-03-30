4 From Kerala Suspected To Have Joined ISIS Reportedly Killed The four people were among the 21 from Kasaragod district who went missing and later reportedly joined the ISIS in 2016.

Share EMAIL PRINT These people had gone to Syria and Afghanistan and later reached the terror camps, as per reports. Thiruvananthapuram: A family of three and another person from Kasaragod district of Kerala, suspected to have joined terror outfit ISIS, have been reportedly killed, according to information reaching one of their relatives.



The four people were among the 21 from Kasaragod district



One of their relatives has received a message that that they have been killed, Kasaragod district panchayat member VPP Mustafa said.



But there were no details about how it happened, source of the information or from where it came, he told PTI.



When contacted, police also confirmed that such a message had been received three days ago.



As per the information, the four people were Shihas, his wife Ajmala and their child, all of them from Padana, and Muhammed Mansad from Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district.



The National Investigation Agency has been probing the case of the missing Keralites, suspected to have joined the terror group.



Among them, 17 were from Kasaragod and four from Palakkad. They include four women and three children.



As per reports, these people had gone to Syria and Afghanistan and later reached the terror camps.



