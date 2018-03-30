4 From Kerala Suspected To Have Joined ISIS Reportedly Killed

The four people were among the 21 from Kasaragod district who went missing and later reportedly joined the ISIS in 2016.
One of their relatives has received a message that that they have been killed, Kasaragod district panchayat member VPP Mustafa said.
But there were no details about how it happened, source of the information or from where it came, he told PTI.
When contacted, police also confirmed that such a message had been received three days ago.
As per the information, the four people were Shihas, his wife Ajmala and their child, all of them from Padana, and Muhammed Mansad from Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district.
The National Investigation Agency has been probing the case of the missing Keralites, suspected to have joined the terror group.
Comments
As per reports, these people had gone to Syria and Afghanistan and later reached the terror camps.