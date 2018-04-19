3 Kerala Cops Arrested For Alleged Custodial Death Of 26-Year-Old Man Sreejith had died in hospital on April 9 and the postmortem report revealed several injury marks on his body and trauma in the abdomen.

Share EMAIL PRINT 7 police personnel were suspended within days of Sreejith's death.(Representational photo) Thiruvananthapuram: Three policemen have been arrested by Kerala Police for their suspected role in the alleged custodial death of a 26-year-old man in rural Ernakulam.



"The arrested are members of the Rural Tiger Force of Ernakulam Rural Police. They have been charged for murder under IPC," Special Investigation Team Chief S Sreejith told reporters.



Sreejith had died in hospital on April 9 and the postmortem report revealed several injury marks on his body and trauma in the abdomen.



Sreejith was arrested for allegedly abetting suicide, after a 56-year-old man, Vasudevan, had killed himself.



A five-member team has also been ordered by the Kerala government for a detailed report on what caused the death of Sreejith. In total, seven police personnel were suspended within days of the death.



There are also allegations against the police, that the Sreejith they arrested, was just a namesake, but not the real accused as was mentioned by Vasudevan's son, an allegation that is being probed by the Special Investigation Team.



