3 Kerala Cops Arrested For Alleged Custodial Death Of 26-Year-Old Man

"The arrested are members of the Rural Tiger Force of Ernakulam Rural Police. They have been charged for murder under IPC," Special Investigation Team Chief S Sreejith told reporters.
Sreejith had died in hospital on April 9 and the postmortem report revealed several injury marks on his body and trauma in the abdomen.
Sreejith was arrested for allegedly abetting suicide, after a 56-year-old man, Vasudevan, had killed himself.
There are also allegations against the police, that the Sreejith they arrested, was just a namesake, but not the real accused as was mentioned by Vasudevan's son, an allegation that is being probed by the Special Investigation Team.