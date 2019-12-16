9 Cops In Kerala Charged With Custodial Death Of 26-Year-Old

Four cops have been charged with murder, special prosecutor said (Representational)

The Kerala Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against nine police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 26-year-old man at nearby Varappuzha last year.

The Investigating Officer filed the charge sheet in a magistrate court in North Paravur near Kochi.

Four policemen, including Sub Inspector GS Deepak, have been charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, special prosecutor PG Manu said.

Sreejith, who was taken into custody in April last year in connection with the death of a person, died at a private hospital in Kochi.

Then Aluva (Rural) SP AV George is a witness in the case.

Sreejith's relatives had alleged that he died due to torture and demanded that Mr George be made an accused in the case.