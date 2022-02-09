Trained For 9 Months, 23 Canines To Add Teeth To Kerala Police Dog Squad

14 dogs specialize in unearthing explosives, five in collecting crime scene evidence. (File)

The Kerala police is all set to induct a new batch of 23 dogs of elite breeds, specially trained in tracking explosives and detecting narcotic substance and cadavers, to bolster the strength of its canine squad.

The 12th batch of dogs, comprising ferocious breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labrador, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd and Doberman will become part of the K9 dog squad on February 10, after nine months of rigorous training.

Besides them, 46 handlers of these dogs would also be part of the squad after a passing out parade to be held at the police academy in Thrissur where state DGP Anil Kant would receive the salute, an official statement said here.

The training of the 12th batch canines and their handlers began at the state dog training school on March 19, 2021.

Among the 12 male and 11 female dogs in the batch, 16 belong to Belgian Malinois breed, 4 are German Shepherds and one each of Labrador, Golden Retrievers and Doberman breeds, it said.

14 dogs were given training to unearth explosives while five others were experts in collecting evidences from crime scenes. Three canines were specially trained to detect illicit drugs and one dog was imparted training to locate dead bodies from disaster sites, police sources said.

After the parade, the dogs would be sent to various district centres to assist the force during their investigation, they added.

