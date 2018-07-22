1.17 Lakh Staying In 600 Kerala Flood Relief Camps

The toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has gone up to 41 (File)

More than one lakh flood-affected people continue to stay in make-shift relief camps in Kerala though there was a respite from rain for the past two days.

As the water level has not receded in several places in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, people were still housed in relief camps with bare minimum facilities.

State control room that monitors rain-related incidents in the state said as on today nearly 1.17 lakh people were still living in 600 relief camps functioning in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta Ernakualam and Thrissur districts.

The toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has gone up to 41 since the onset of monsoon during the second spell from July 9.

Meanwhile, people staying in relief camps for the seventh-day complained of lack of adequate drinking water and toilet facilities among others.

Power supply has not been restored in several places in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

In Kuttanad area, people were unable to step out of their homes to purchase essentials due to waterlogging.

Traffic along the Alappuzha-Chaganassery road continued to be disrupted due to inundation.

A Central team led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Alphons Kannanthanam visited the flood affected areas on Saturday and promised central assistance to deal with the situation.

The Centre had also sanctioned Rs 80 crore to the state as initial aid.

Another Central inter-ministerial team headed by a joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs would visit the state to assess the quantum of damages and losses occurred in various sectors due to the rains and floods.