Yoga At Luxury Resort For BJP Lawmakers Waiting For Karnataka Floor Test

BJP lawmakers perform yoga at a resort in Bengaluru, ahead of the likely floor test

BJP lawmakers who are staying at a hotel in Bengaluru started their morning with a feel-good group yoga session before they headed out for the assembly, where they expect to see a floor test decide the fate of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government today.

In visuals, the lawmakers are seen stretching their arms up in the air on the wide, green lawns of Ramada Hotel. In another yoga posture, they are seen putting their hands on their ears. Some of them are in white kurtas and some in boxers.

The BJP lawmakers in Karnataka were moved to the hotel by their party to shield them from any attempt by the teetering coalition to influence them.

Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS appealed to the party's rebels to return and "expose" the BJP.

The rebel lawmakers have said they won't attend the session.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said he's confident today "will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government".

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, and two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government.

The ruling coalition had 118 members in the 224-member assembly. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the government will be left with 101 members. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators, which is two more than the majority mark of 105.

