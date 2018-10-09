Won't Trouble Congress In Lok Sabha Bypolls, Says Its Ally In Karnataka

Some JDS leaders have asked HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita be made party candidate

The Janata Dal Secular on Tuesday said it would not trouble its ruling coalition partner Congress in the November 3 by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. JDS secretary general Danish Ali hinted that the party would concentrate more on the Mandya seat, which falls in old Mysuru region where the party is strong in the Vokalliga belt.

"We will not trouble our ally Congress and will concentrate only on the seat we held," Mr Ali said.

Within the first family of the JDS, there are at least two claimants to contest from Mandya. While some JDS leaders have demanded that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy be fielded, there is another section opting for party chief Deve Gowda's grandson and public works department minister HD Revanna's son Prajwal.

A section of leaders on Tuesday announced the name of Anita Kumaraswamy at a party meeting in Ramanagar, leading to an argument between party workers at the venue. The leaders even announced that Anita Kumaraswamy would file her nomination on October 11.

To a query on the Mandya seat, Mr Ali said, "Ramanagar and Mandya are crucial for us. I will neither say who will contest from there nor confirm whether Anita Kumaraswamy is going to contest from Mandya."

The by-elections to the three parliamentary seats will be held in Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya due to resignations of BJP leader B Sriramulu, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and CS Puttaraju of the JDS in May this year from the Lok Sabha.

The three leaders have been elected to the assembly.