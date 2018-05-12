With Rain Forecast, Officials Ask Karnataka Voters To Get Out Early Karnataka election: The met department said 23 of Karnataka's 30 districts could have thunderstorm with gutsy places at isolated places

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka election: People of Karnataka are voting between 7 am and 6 pm Bengaluru: Large parts of Karnataka could continue to have light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, the weather department has said in its forecast for the state where voting for the assembly election started at 7 am.



Officials suggest it would be best for the



"We are expecting light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka tomorrow. At isolated places, we are expecting heavy rainfall, accompanied with high-speed winds," CS Patil of the met department said, according to news agency ANI. He added that most of the rain was expected in the later part of the day.



According to a five-day warning put out by the met department, 23 of Karnataka's 30 districts could have thunderstorm with gutsy places at isolated places.



The seven districts that are not expected to have any rainfall are Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Udipi and Dakshin Kannada.



Late last night, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked the party's polling booth teams to "remain alert" and "help voters facing difficulties in reaching polling booths tomorrow".



"I appeal to all office bearers and workers of the Congress party in Karnataka to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the heavy rains," Mr Gandhi tweeted after the weather forecast.



Large parts of Karnataka could continue to have light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, the weather department has said in its forecast for the state where voting for the assembly election started at 7 am.Officials suggest it would be best for the state's five crore voters to get out early."We are expecting light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka tomorrow. At isolated places, we are expecting heavy rainfall, accompanied with high-speed winds," CS Patil of the met department said, according to news agency ANI. He added that most of the rain was expected in the later part of the day.According to a five-day warning put out by the met department, 23 of Karnataka's 30 districts could have thunderstorm with gutsy places at isolated places.The seven districts that are not expected to have any rainfall are Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Udipi and Dakshin Kannada. Late last night, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked the party's polling booth teams to "remain alert" and "help voters facing difficulties in reaching polling booths tomorrow"."I appeal to all office bearers and workers of the Congress party in Karnataka to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the heavy rains," Mr Gandhi tweeted after the weather forecast. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter