Watch: Girl, Dressed As Goddess Durga, Walks On Potholed Road

The girl, Harshita, is seen standing in the muddy water on a busy road.

A 10-year-old girl, dressed as Goddess Durga, walked on a pothole-riddled road in Karnataka's Hubballi on Monday to highlight the bad condition of roads in the city.

The girl, Harshita, chose the Ashtami or the eighth day of Navratri festival to register her protest and draw authorities' attention to the damaged roads.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the girl walking through the puddles on a long stretch.

Locals claim the condition of roads in the city has worsened in the last few months.