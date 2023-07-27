Video: Speeding Car Hits Biker, Flings Student Several Feet In Karnataka

The incident took place near the bustling Raghavendra petrol station.

A horrific hit-and-run incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, showing a speeding car colliding with a bike and two young female students in Karnataka's Raichur district.

The incident, which took place near the bustling Raghavendra petrol station on July 18, presents a cautionary tale of road safety.

Paying little heed to the oncoming traffic from the opposite direction, the biker made a sudden U-turn on a busy road, leading to the nightmarish accident.

The biker, seen catapulting in the air upon impact, sustained major injuries, while the two girl students, who were walking by the side of the road, were left with minor injuries.

The harrowing video has since been shared widely across social media platforms, evoking a strong reaction from the public on road safety and adherence to traffic rules.

A case has been registered at the Raichur traffic police station.

