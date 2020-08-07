Monkeys Stranded On Tree For 2 Days As Rain Causes Flooding In Karnataka

Karnataka rains: The monkeys keep jumping from branch to branch as rescuers try to help them

The heavy rains in parts of Karnataka have not only put people's lives at risk but animals are also struggling in search of a safe place to move. The state government has opened the gates of several big dams after water level in the rivers started rising, triggering concerns of flooding in areas along near the riverbanks.

Amid the rains, a video of monkeys stuck for days on trees submerged in a river and a dramatic attempt to rescue them by forest and fire officials has been shared widely.

In visuals, the water level of the wide Tungabhadra river in Karnataka's Davangere appears high and a strong current pulls its muddy water.

A large tree is seen submerged so deep that only its top-most branches are visible above the brown water. A handful of monkeys cling on to the branches.

Officials said the animals have been stranded without food for two days at the river in village Rajanhalli at Davangere district.

However, the rescue has been made difficult by the monkeys that are seen jumping from one branch to another as forest officials approach them. The officials had to ride out to the deeper part of the river, where the current is strong, in an inflatable boat to reach the monkeys, making it a risky operation.

The coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been badly hit by heavy rains, with the adjoining Kodagu district also bearing the brunt. Belgavi, which borders Maharashtra, and other northern districts are also affected.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is being treated for COVID-19 infection in a hospital, has released Rs 50 crore for initial flood relief work amid the coronavirus pandemic. More funds will be released, he said.

Several areas in Kodagu, the source of the Cauvery river, are flooded. Landslides have been reported from Karnataka-Kerala border in and around Kodagu.