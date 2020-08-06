Karnataka Opens Dams As Water Level Rises After Heavy Rain

Karnataka has released water from dams as water level rises in rivers due to heavy rains

Heavy rains across several districts in Karnataka, especially areas near the coast, have led to water level rising in the rivers. The state government has opened the gates of a massive dam in Uttar Kannada district to release water and avoid flooding the banks of the Kalinadi and Kadra rivers. Water from other dams has been released too.

The water level in many rivers is above the danger mark. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is being treated for COVID-19 infection in a hospital, has released Rs 50 crore for initial flood relief work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The districts that saw heavy rains are Kodagu, where the popular tourist destination Coorg is located; Gokarana, another popular beachside destination; Chickmangaluru, where the picturesque Jog falls that is among the tallest waterfalls in India is located; Hassan and Mysuru, 145 km from state capital Bengaluru.

The coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been badly hit, with the adjoining Kodagu district also bearing the brunt of heavy rains. Belgavi, which borders Maharashtra, and other northern districts are also badly affected.

More heavy rains and thundershowers have been forecast in the state.

Several areas in Kodagu, the source of the Cauvery river, are flooded. Landslides have been reported from the Goa-Karnataka border.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," said CS Patil, director of India Meteorological Department.

Last year also, Karnataka was hit by floods - and the first task of Mr Yediyurappa as he took over from the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government - was to travel to the districts to oversee flood relief work.

In neighbouring Maharashtra, heavy rains brought Mumbai to a standstill on Wednesday. The weather office has forecast more rains today, though the situation has improved a bit and suburban trains are running.

In Kerala, the IMD said "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" is expected till August 9. It has warned of heavy rains specifically in Wayanad and Kozhikode.