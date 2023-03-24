Video: Congress's Siddaramaiah, Surrounded Outside House, Slaps Supporter

Bengaluru:
Congress leader Siddaramaiah today slapped a man when he was reportedly surrounded by a group of supporters demanding election ticket for a party MLA.
The former chief minister was reportedly surrounded by the supporters of Harihar MLA S Ramappa this morning when he stepped out of his house in Bengaluru.
Pushed by the crowd, Siddaramaiah slapped one of them, showed a video. He soon left in a car.
Congress is expected to announce its candidates list soon for the Karnataka assembly polls, due later this year.