Video: Congress's Siddaramaiah, Surrounded Outside House, Slaps Supporter

Siddaramaiah slapped a supporter after being surrounded outside his house.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah today slapped a man when he was reportedly surrounded by a group of supporters demanding election ticket for a party MLA.

The former chief minister was reportedly surrounded by the supporters of Harihar MLA S Ramappa this morning when he stepped out of his house in Bengaluru.

Pushed by the crowd, Siddaramaiah slapped one of them, showed a video. He soon left in a car.

Congress is expected to announce its candidates list soon for the Karnataka assembly polls, due later this year.