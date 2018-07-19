Head Pontiff Of Karnataka's Udupi Shirur Mutt Dies, Poisoning Suspected

Lakshmivara Teertha, 55, was the head of the Shirur Mutt in Karnataka's Udupi.

A prominent seer in Karnataka died this morning. There is suspicion that his death was not natural and that he died of poisoning. Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation. Lakshmivara Teertha, 55, was the head of the Shirur Mutt in Udupi, one of the eight seminaries in Udupi that are popularly known as the Ashtha Mathas.

The seer is said to have had differences with six other seminaries and also plans of entering politics from Udupi.

Lakshmivara Teertha was moved from a private hospital in Udupi to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal in a critical condition at around 1 am on Wednesday. "On arrival, he was found to be critically ill with breathlessness, severe hypotension and massive gastrointestinal bleed (sic)," the hospital said in a statement.

"He had internal bleeding and low BP(blood pressure). He passed away this morning at 8:30 am. There are doubts of poisoning. We have informed the police," Dr Avinash S, Medical Superintendent of Kastruba Hospital, said.

The pontiff reportedly wanted to get back the idol of Lord Krishna from the Udupi Krishna Mutt, that heads the group of which eight seminaries. He had reportedly threatened to file a case to get the idol back. A lawyer claimed that the pontiff said there was a threat to his life. "When the seer was not well, he had kept Lord Vittal's idol in the main mutt. He also discussed with me the filing of a criminal case and we had prepared a petition on it...He had expressed that there would be a threat to his life," said Ravi Kiran.

Reacting to the suspicions surrounding the death, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, "It is unfortunate that swamiji has expired. Under what circumstances he has died, we do not know. So there was suspicion and people talking about it..."

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has expressed his condolences in a statement.