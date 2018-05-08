The Swing Factor In Karnataka Election - Prannoy Roy's Analysis: Highlights

Prannoy Roy: Who do you see as your main opponent, is it Modi or Yeddyurappa?





Siddaramaiah: Yeddyurappa is my main opponent because he has been projected as the next chief minister. Modi is not at all popular in Karnataka. His popularity has declined drastically because he has not done anything. What is his contribution to Karnataka? Even at a time of drought when Karnataka was reeling, he has not done anything.