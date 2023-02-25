Stones Thrown At Vande Bharat Express In Bengaluru, Windows Damaged

The damaged window of the Vande Bharat Express

The glass windows of a Vande Bharat Express were damaged after some people threw stones at the high-speed train in Bengaluru, the South Western Railways said in a statement today.

The train was travelling from Karnataka's Mysuru to Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. No one was injured, the railways said, adding a police case has been filed.

"Two windows of a coach of train No. 20608 Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express were damaged when some miscreants pelted stones at the train. The incident occurred today between Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations," the South Western Railways said.

Frequent incidents of people throwing stones at passing Vande Bharat Express trains have been reported recently.

The Railway Protection Force filed 21 cases of stone-throwing at trains in January and 13 such cases in February in the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railways.