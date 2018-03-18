Rahul Gandhi To Begin Tour Of Poll-Bound Karnataka's Coastal Districts On Tuesday

In his third visit to the state after taking over as party chief, Mr Gandhi will be visiting Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikmagalur and Hassan districts where he will be addressing various public meetings, Congress leader M. Ramachandrappa said.
Mr Gandhi had visited the state for the first time after becoming the party chief in December, and then twice in February, covering Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadigir, Kalaburgi and Bidar districts in his first visit and Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts in the second.