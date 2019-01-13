Probe Agency Freezes Properties Worth Rs 1.92 Crore Of Karnataka Engineer

ED said the frozen properties comprised plots, residential and commercial properties worth Rs 1.92 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen properties worth Rs 1.92 crore of a Karnataka executive engineer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED said it initiated investigation under the act against L Raghu, an executive engineer in the national highways, based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta, it stated.

Mr Raghu had allegedly acquired disproportionate assets from 1987 to 2012, a statement said.

"Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that the accused has illegally acquired 11 immovable properties in Bengaluru and Mandya districts of Karnataka, while working as a public servant in various capacities," the agency said in the release.

The ED said these immovable properties comprised plots, residential and commercial properties worth Rs 1.92 crore, which were generated out of proceeds of crime.