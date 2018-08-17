On Video, Dramatic House Collapse After Rain In Karnataka's Kodagu

Kodagu rain: A two-storey house crumbles after heavy rain in Kodagu, Karnataka

Heavy rain in six districts in Karnataka has led to floods and landslides in the southern state. The state government has announced a Rs 200 crore relief fund for the affected districts. One of the worst-hit is Kodagu, a district in south-western Karnataka known for its coffee plantations and small waterfalls that draw a lot of tourists.

Residents of Kodagu, 260 km from Bengaluru, have been posting updates on the rain situation on social media. All roads leading to Kodagu are blocked due to multiple landslides, PRS Chetan, member of the civil defence quick reaction team, told news agency ANI. The main Kodagu-Kushalnagar is inaccessible due to landslides, he added.

One of the videos shot by a Kodagu resident shows a house slipping toward a deep fall in the back of the building.

The two-storey house is fairly big and stands on higher ground; half of the building juts out to a steep cliff-like face of muddy soil, made more slippery by rainwater.

The road leading to Kodagu region is blocked due to multiple landslides

The building begins to slide toward the rear and within seconds the entire structure falls on the muddy ground below. A few people who were standing in front of the building run for safety to the side.

Twenty-nine relief camps have been set up and over 1,700 people have taken shelter, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's office said in a statement. Two people have died due to heavy rain in Kodagu and one each in Udupi and Shivamoga.

The gates of 35 of 39 dams in Karnataka, including the ones on the Cauvery river, have been opened. People have been asked to move to safer areas as the water released from the dams could affect them.