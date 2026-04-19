On Camera, Truck Causes Chain Collision In Karnataka, 4 Dead

At least four people were dead in a chain accident that took place early on Sunday in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district.

According to initial information, a truck carrying garlic from Haryana lost control and hit a car, a government bus, and at least three motorcycles. The collision caused the truck to overturn on the roadside.

The truck fell onto the car and dragged it for nearly 100 metres after the impact, police said, news agency PTI reported.

The government bus was travelling from Hosapete to Chitradurga in the state when it was hit from behind by the truck. Around 25 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident. All the injured were taken to the government hospital in Hosapete for treatment.

Earlier, the same truck had hit two motorcycles near a company located about three kilometres away from the main accident spot. Three people were injured in that collision.

The accident led to heavy traffic congestion on the highway, with vehicles stuck for nearly three kilometres on both sides of the road.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident, carried out initial checks, and registered a case. An investigation is underway.