'Water Everywhere. What To Eat?' Karnataka Hit By Floods, Again

North Karnataka Floods: Rescue teams are on duty.

Karnataka has been hit by floods, once again, even as many parts in the southern state continue to recover from the heavy rain that battered the state in the last few months. In north Karnataka, several districts have been hit with heavy rain that has caused huge destruction and disruption of life.

In Kalaburagi district of the northern part of the state, one of the worst-hit by the floods, a local woman shared: "There is no work for us. We are all at home. What else can I say. What do we eat? Earlier, because of coronavirus, there was no work and we got no money. Now, the panchayat says there is no government work because of the rain. How can farmers give us work when there is water everywhere? What should we eat? In the last six months we may have worked for about one month."

Jagadevappa, an educational official at a flooded government school, said, "We are trying to shift as much of the documents as we can. We are walking up to our waist in water to try and save the documents."

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters: "There is loss in Karnataka due to the rains. I met people from Kalaburagi and Yadgir and have speeded up the process of giving relief. Today, I will be in Belagavi and that area and speak to district officials. The people who have suffered will be helped by the government... it is our duty. In some places where we have set up relief camps - that has to be done properly, with good quality food."

"The state has suffered losses worth Rs 3,000 crore. Around 500 to 600 animals have died. Over 8,000 people are in shelters," he added.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit region soon.