No Ambulance For 2 Hours, Karnataka Patient Taken To Hospital In Goods Carrier

A major lapse in emergency medical response has come to light in Karnataka after a critically ill patient allegedly failed to get a 108 ambulance for more than two hours, forcing a local resident to transport the patient to the hospital in a goods carrier.

According to the patient's relatives, they allegedly called the 108-emergency service multiple times on Monday in Udupi but were told that no ambulances were available between 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm. Attempts to arrange a private ambulance also failed, and the family says the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly.

With no other option, the family sought help from a man named Vishu Shetty, who placed a cot inside his goods carrier and rushed the patient to the district hospital.

Locals allege that Udupi's 108 ambulance service has been unreliable for the past year, claiming that delayed or unavailable ambulances have cost several lives. They allege that despite raising the matter repeatedly with the government, no corrective action has been taken.

Udupi district reportedly has 18 ambulances under the 108 service, but residents allege that only five to six are operational at any given time. They have urged the government and district administration to intervene immediately.