'My Agenda Is...' BY Vijayendra Explains Why He Got Karnataka BJP's Top Job

BY Vijayendra, who was recently appointed BJP's Karnataka unit chief, said that his focus will be on the performance in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"My agenda is to focus on the Lok Sabha elections. I will try to bring all senior leaders together," Mr Vijayendra told NDTV.

Mr Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, also said that voters will a fitting reply to those accusing them of dynasty politics. Mr Vijayendra is the MLA of Shikharipura, from where his father won comfortably in the 2018 Karnataka election.

He had been appointed as the BJP state vice president in 2020.

The appointment of Mr Vijayendra, seen as the political heir to Mr Yediyurappa, to replace Nalinkumar Kateel ends months of speculation as a change of guard in the state was widely expected since the BJP suffered a big defeat to the Congress in the election in May.

Though it was always a strong probability that the BJP would pick a Lingayat leader to lead its state unit, its decision to pick the first-time MLA ignoring the dynastic plank, something it has used to target rivals, has highlighted the political importance his father continues to wield despite being eased out of electoral politics by the party.

Mr Vijayendra said that the move was aimed at taking the party forward.

"There was no unceremonious exit of Yediyurappa ji, he explained why he resigned as Chief Minister. We want to build the party," he said.

BS Yediyurappa, echoing the sentiment, said that the change was made looking at the future and wasn't an attempt by the BJP to placate him.

"Whatever happened has happened. In the future, we will build the party and make necessary changes. Our aim is to win more than 25 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka. ," he said.

He added that he was extremely happy with the announcement, which he claimed was made at the last minute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.