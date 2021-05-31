Members Of Kannada Film Industry Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Karnataka is under a shutdown until June 7

Vaccines against the coronavirus are a sought-after commodity these days. In Karnataka, members of the film industry have welcomed the decision of the state government to allow even younger people working in this field to get vaccinated.

A two-day camp was organised to vaccinate members of the industry. Technicians and other members of the industry will also receive their vaccinations soon.



Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan told NDTV, "The government has come forward to vaccinate the artistes of the Kannada cinema industry on priority and to ensure they are well protected from the virus. We are doing our best to extend all kinds of support - financial support, ration, whatever best possible from the government to the artistes of the Kannada cinema industry."

Mandya MP, actor, Sumalatha Ambareesh, said, "There are a lot of us in the Kannada film industry who are struggling to make ends meet. So, we are going to ask the government to come out with a package not just for struggling actors in this pandemic situation but also technicians, the light boys...anybody who is struggling to make ends meet in our industry. They are waiting and hoping, and looking forward to some package and relief from the government."



Among those receiving their first jab at this facility is actor Master Manjunath - who had played the role of Swamy in TV series 'Malgudi Days', based on the hugely popular books of RK Narayan. He told NDTV: "I am really happy that my artistes' association has arranged this wonderful vaccination drive and I have got my first dose."



Karnataka is under a shutdown until June 7 after seeing a huge spike in cases across the state. The numbers have started to decline, but Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says no decision has been taken yet on whether to lift or ease restrictions.



"After the 4th or 5th, I will discuss with them (the Technical Advisory Committee). Until then we will see if the situation improves for us to take a decision," he said.