Marathon Questioning For VK Sasikala In Disproportionate Assets Case

VK Sasikala was also in the news for getting alleged preferential treatment in the jail.

Income Tax officials on Thursday questioned former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, in connection to a disproportionate assets case, prison sources said.

The I-T officials arrived at the jail at 11 am and began a marathon questioning which continued late in the evening, the sources told PTI, declining to elaborate.

VK Sasikala, former chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide, has been lodged in the jail since February last year, when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court here in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment.

VK Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was later removed from the party by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp.

Her relatives Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

Videos went viral showing her strolling in the jail corridor in civil dress.

The then deputy inspector general of police (prisons) D Roopa who raked up the issue had even alleged that Rs two crore bribe was paid to her superiors for the privileged treatment.

Recently, the Madras High Court set aside a lower court order directing Karnataka jail authorities to produce Sasikala before it in connection with a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case.

Allowing a petition by VK Sasikala, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, directed the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Economic Offences-I) to conduct the proceedings through video conferencing.