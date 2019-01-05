Man Carrying 'Unaccounted' Rs 14 Lakh Detained Outside Karnataka Assembly

The man is said to be a staffer of Karnataka minister C Puttaranga Shetty.

A man, reportedly a staffer of Karnataka Congress Minister C Puttaranga Shetty, was detained for allegedly carrying Rs 14 lakh in unaccounted cash at the entrance of the state secretariat Vidhana Soudha on Friday, police said.

"We have detained the man and seized the cash (Rs 14 lakh) from him at the secretariat. He could not explain the source or account for it," Bengaluru central Deputy Commissioner of Police Devaraj said.

Puttaranga Shetty, a legislator from Chamarajanagar Assembly segment in the southwest old Mysuru region, is the Social Welfare Minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

The man was detained from outside the Minister's Chamber in Vidhana Soudha. He has been handed over to the Cubbon Park Police for further questioning.

"We are interrogating Mohan and trying to find out why he was carrying so much cash and what its source is. He didn't have documentary support for it," a police officer said.

According to reports, an additional Rs 11.76 lakh was also found when police searched his vehicle.

