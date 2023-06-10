Man Allegedly Follows, Harasses Karnataka College Student, Beaten With Slippers

The incident took place in Karnataka's Udipi district on Friday.

A man was slapped on the face and hit with slippers in public for allegedly harassing a college student in Karnataka's Udipi district on Friday.

Video of the incident shot from the scene showed the man requesting the locals to let him go as the girl hit him on his head and face with her slippers. He makes no attempts to retort and continues to face the assault as villagers watch on.

The man, locals say, followed the girl and harassed her as she was going to the college from her hostel on Friday morning.

He was caught after the college student raised the alarm and alerted the local residents.

He was later handed over to the police.