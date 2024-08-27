BJP Alleges 'Nepotism' As Another Land Row Hits Congress In Karnataka

A trust run by Mallikarjun Kharge's family finds itself in the line of fire.

Another controversy involving land allotment has hit the Karnataka Congress after the alleged MUDA scam case. After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the earlier row, this time a trust run by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family finds itself in the line of fire.

The BJP has alleged the Siddhartha Vihar Trust has reportedly been allotted five acres of land under the Schedule Caste quota in the Hi-tech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru out of the 45.94 acres meant for civic amenities (CA) in March 2024 bypassing other applications. The resignations of Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress president and that of his son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and a CBI probe in the matter are among the actions sought by the BJP.

The Karnataka government, however, has defended the allotment, saying it was "done according to law".

"Nepotism" In Land Allotment?

Terming it "another case of nepotism", Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy said that this was a case of criminal breach of trust by the Kharges towards fellow Schedule Caste entrepreneurs.

He has petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking Priyank Kharge from the Karnataka cabinet.

"How did the department give a nod for this allotment? Was the minister compelled to allot the land by the Chief Minister?" he said, adding, "This amounts to the breach of oath taken as the minister in the Karnataka Government".

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demanded the resignations of Kharges, claiming that Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife, his son-in-law Radhakrishna and sons - Priyank Kharge and Rahul Kharge - are in the trust.

The trust - formed in July 1994 - is headed by Kharge's son Rahul.

'Plot For Educational Purposes'

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, has clarified that the plot - in Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land - was not meant for industrial or commercial purposes.

"The allotment was done according to law. The trust was eligible, so the land was allotted as per the legal provisions. Why did the BJP (while in power) allot the land to Chanakya University? We have done it as per the law," said Siddaramaiah.

Priyank Kharge, the Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said the plot was meant for educational purposes.

"The intention of the trust is to set up a multi-skill development centre in the CA site. There is no subsidy or subsidised rates for civic amenity plots allotted to SC/ST organisations. The trustees have a background of establishing and managing good quality and affordable education institutions," he said.

"Purchased At Prescribed Price'

Yesterday, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil also came in support of the allotment, asserting it was done at a prescribed price.

"Under KIADB norms, CA plots can be used for setting up R&D centres, centres of excellence, technical institutes, skill development centres, government offices, banks, hospitals, hotels, petrol stations, canteens, and residential facilities. Any interested and eligible can apply for it and allotments will be made after recommendations from the state-level Single Window Committee," he said.

"In this case, Rahul Kharge has not been allotted an industrial plot at the Aerospace Park but a CA plot for establishing an R&D centre at a prescribed price, with no discounts given."

Priyanka Kharge also clarified the CA sites are "not allotted or auctioned, they have to be purchased as per the KIADB and government guidelines". Mr Kharge took a swipe at the BJP, saying it "lacks basic common sense" The trust has "not sought any subsidy or deferred payment or anything illegal. What is illegal in this, I don't understand. Just by taking the Chief Minister's name and Mallikarjun Kharge's name and complaining to the Governor, you (BJP) are doing politics," he added.

MUDA Row

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case stems from the value of land allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi as compensation for land elsewhere taken for infra development.

Critics allege the value of land allotted grossly - by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore - exceeds that taken.

The opposition BJP and the JD(S) approached Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting him to permit an investigation against the chief minister who gave his assent on August 16, escalating the row.

The Chief Minister has petitioned the Karnataka High Court seeking to cancel the governor's order and grant interim relief. The court will hear the matter on August 29.