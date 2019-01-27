'Will Get 10 From Them': Congress On Alleged Poaching Bid In Karnataka

Central agencies are being used to force the legislators to defect to the BJP, he said. (File photo)

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, were trying to destabilise the Karnataka government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and impose Governor's rule.

Mr Kharge warned that his party will not allow BJP's attempts to poach its legislators. "The BJP along with the RSS are trying to destabilise the state and bring Governor's rule. But we won't let that happen. Our ministers are holding the party strongly. Let them try to destabilise the government. If one goes from our camp, 10 will come from there," he said.

He said that central agencies are also being used to force the legislators to defect to the BJP. "Operation Kamala is underway due to the central government. This was earlier being done by (BS) Yeddyurappa ji in 2008 and now this is being done again. This is a brainchild of BJP. Some are being lured with money, some with power, some are being threatened," Mr Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that even his party legislators were being approached by the BJP. "They (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone," he said.

The BJP has refuted all such allegations and asserted that no member of the party is involved in any operation to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

"We are not resorting to any operation Kamala. Their MLAs are trying to go away from them because of their internal fights and it is their duty to keep them intact within their party. They should stop giving baseless statements against us. We have 104 MLAs and two 2 independent MLAs and we are concentrating on our work as the Opposition," said Mr Yeddyurappa.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka has a strength of 118 in the 224-member house.

With inputs from agencies