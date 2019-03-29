'Up To Congress,' Says HD Deve Gowda As Allies Face Tumakuru Mess

JD(S) national president Dev Gowda is contesting from Tumakuru.

Today is the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the 14 seats in Karnataka that vote on April 18th. And in one seat in particular, this is very significant.

In south Karnataka's Tumakuru, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda will contest as the candidate of the alliance between his party and ally Congress - the coalition which is in power in the state. Tumakuru was one of the eight seats that the Congress ceded to the JD(S) as part of the seat-sharing agreement for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Though the Janata Dal Secular later handed over one of those seats -- Bengaluru North -- to the Congress, it held on to Tumakuru.

SP Muddahanumegowda, the sitting lawmaker of the Congress, is extremely unhappy with the allotment of his seat to the JD(S). Senior Congress leader and Deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara also unsuccessfully took up his case with the party leadership. And despite Deve Gowda being the official coalition candidate, Muddahanumegowda has filed his nomination from the seat as a Congress candidate.

Deve Gowda told NDTV that it was up to the Congress to instruct Mr Muddahanumegowda to obey the party's orders. "It is up to the Congress to take appropriate action," he said.

On Friday morning, Parameshwara Rao and state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao met Muddahanumegowda in a bid to get him to withdraw his nomination. But so far this has not happened.

