How It Became HD Deve Gowda vs Ally Congress In Karnataka's Tumakuru

Janata Dal Secular leader patriarch HD Deve Gowda, today filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru in southern Karnataka. The former Prime Minister gave up his Hassan seat for grandson Prajwal Revanna. The other seat won by the JDS in the last general elections was Mandya and that is being contested by another grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

It took a while for Mr Devegowda to confirm which seat he would contest from -- there was talk of Bengaluru North before he finally decided on Tumakuru.

The JDS has since asked the Congress to field a candidate for Bengaluru North, despite being allotted the seat under the seat-sharing arrangement with its coalition partner.

In Tumakuru, Mr Devegowda, however, would face the sitting lawmaker of the Congress - even though the two parties being in a coalition government in the state.

Tumakuru was allotted to the JDS in the seat-sharing agreement, but nobody seems to have asked the sitting Congress lawmaker SP Muddahanumegowda, who was very upset with the arrangement.

He had Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara push his case, but ultimately the Congress told him to step away. He didn't. Mr Muddahanumegowda has filed his papers as a Congress candidate from Tumakuru.

"I am very confident. I am the sitting MP and I expect that the seat would be given to me," Mr Muddahanumegowda told reporters.

Claiming that he was the only sitting lawmaker of the Congress who was dropped, Mr Muddahanumegowda said, "The people are with me and I'm confident that the party would also come to my rescue."

Tumakuru will vote on April 18.

