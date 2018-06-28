Lizard In Midday Meal Creates Scare, 80 Students Taken To Hospital

Later it was found that was no problem with the food and no dead lizard was found. (Representational)

At least 80 school children were taken to hospital yesterday when they complained of nausea and stomach pain after a boy said he saw a dead lizard near the place where they had their mid-day meal in Tumakuru district.

However, later it was found there was no problem with the food and no dead lizard was found in the area, district health officer Dr Rangaswamy said.

Since all the children were fine, they were discharged, he said.

Earlier, the children of the school in Thualehalli village started complaining of stomach pain and nausea after having the mid-day meal when a boy told them that he had seen dead lizard near the place where the food was kept.

They were first rushed to the taluk hospital and later to the district government hospital.

"A child told that he had seen a dead lizard near the place where the food was kept. From then on, all children grew suspicious about their health and started complaining. There was nothing wrong with the food and none of them had seen the lizard too," the official said.